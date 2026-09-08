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Jake Wallis Simons

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Jake Wallis Simons

Opinion

Symbolic sanctions to appease ‘muppet’ backbenchers threaten a real-world crisis for Britain

Diplomats have admitted this move was all about optics – but it could yet trigger Burnham’s first serious Trumpian crisis

September 8, 2026 11:47
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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband departs after attending a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on September 8, 2026 (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images)
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You know those trade sanctions that Ed Miliband is about to slap on Israel? Well, last night, according to Bloomberg, British diplomats were quietly telling the Americans something rather different: that the measures are largely symbolic, and that nothing of substance will change in our trade or security relationship with Jerusalem.

That tells you everything you need to know about this government: contradictory messages to different people on the same day. This isn’t about running the country responsibly, in the national interest; it is about managing optics, appeasing its own backbenchers and wavering progressive voters on the one hand, and managing the demands of reality on the other.

This is all part of the “comprehensive reset” with Israel that the foreign secretary promised parliament last month. According to a Labour MP – who spoke to the Telegraph anonymously – these measures were intended to reassure “muppet” backbenchers who were “freaked out” by email campaigns from Gaza activists and the Greens threatening to steal their seats.

Meanwhile, we now know that a diplomatic operation has been running behind closed doors to reassure the White House that the reset is purely cosmetic, amid fears in Downing Street that this could be Andy Burnham’s first serious Trumpian crisis. The prime minister reportedly telephoned the president on Monday afternoon in a desperate attempt to soften the blow. Good luck with that.

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