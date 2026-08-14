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British troops ‘to help ensure Hezbollah has disarmed’

Israel and Lebanon are reported to have agreed that the UK will join the verification team

August 14, 2026 11:40
Copy of GettyImages-2271123710.jpg
A supporter of Hezbollah holds a machine gun while celebrating the ceasefire with Israel as it takes effect in the southern suburbs of Beirut early on April 17, 2026 (Photo by ibrahim AMRO / AFP via Getty Images) /

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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British troops are expected to be part of a multi-national task force responsible for verifying Hezbollah has disarmed, paving the way for Israel to withdraw from the region.

Israel and Lebanon are reported to have agreed that the UK will join the team which will also include representatives from Italy, Switzerland and Indonesia.

Hezbollah’s disarmament is a crucial part of a deal drawn up in June which would enable Israel’s phased withdrawal from Lebanon.

The shortlist of countries was put together at talks in Rome mediated by the US last week.

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Topics:

Hezbollah

British army

Lebanon

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