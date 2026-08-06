Lebanon can negotiate with Israel – but it cannot control Hezbollah

Israeli forces struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Wednesday and Thursday, after the killing of two IDF reserve soldiers in the area of Majdal Zun on Wednesday. The two, Major Harel Birenstock from Gush Etzion and Master Sergeant Tamir Vaknin of Eilat, died when a Hezbollah explosive device detonated in an abandoned house they were searching. Four other soldiers were severely wounded.
This incident took place even as US-brokered talks between Israeli and Lebanese representatives continued in Rome. The negotiations convened on Thursday for a third and final day of this round.
The juxtaposition of the talks in Rome with the deadly incident in Majdal Zun exposes the contradiction at the heart of western policy toward Lebanon. The forces in the country that are willing to negotiate with Israel don’t have the power to influence those who are at war with it. The Iran-backed forces responsible for the violence, meanwhile, openly reject the talks and make clear that they will not consider themselves obligated by any agreements reached.
This contradiction shows no signs of being resolved any time soon. In previous rounds of talks, Israel and the Lebanese government of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and President Joseph Aoun agreed to a framework which would include the disarming of Hezbollah, the phased withdrawal of Israel from areas conquered over the last three years of war, and the deployment of the western supported Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF – the official security forces of the Lebanese state) to the areas evacuated by Israel. This process is beginning with the establishment of so-called “pilot zones” where the IDF presence is replaced by the LAF, which will then be responsible for disarming Hezbollah in the designated area.
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