How Beirut signed a deal legitimising Israeli military presence on Lebanese soil

The 14-point Trilateral Framework agreement signed this week by Israel, Lebanon and the United States represents a notable diplomatic achievement. This is so not because it paves the way toward full diplomatic relations or towards normalisation between Beirut and Jerusalem. It doesn’t. The formidable obstacles to this goal remain in place. Indeed, beyond the world of declarations they are hardly impacted by the agreement.
The signing of the framework is nevertheless important because it provides diplomatic and strategic breathing space for Israel to continue to act in Lebanon where necessary against the Iranian proxy Hezbollah organisation, which intends to continue its war against the Jewish state. In the wake of the recent US Memorandum of Understanding with Iran, this is no small achievement. Indeed, the very different nature of these two documents seems to be an indicator of widely differing perspectives toward both Israel and the broader Middle East at the top level of the US administration.
The Trilateral Framework calls in its second clause on the government of Lebanon to “commit to a reciprocal, sequenced process, with clear conditions, whereby the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) will restore effective sovereign authority over all Lebanese territory, pending the verified disarmament of non-state armed groups and dismantlement of associated infrastructure, enabling the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to progressively redeploy out of the Lebanese territory.”
The agreement envisages the creation of two “pilot zones” where this process will commence. No time line is set for the completion of the process whereby the LAF achieves “full military and security control within Lebanon in accordance with security arrangements, agreed upon within the framework of negotiations,” and implements “the disarmament of all non-state armed groups and exercise effective authority across Lebanon.” Similarly, no time line is set by which Israel must withdraw from the areas it has recently conquered in Lebanon. Rather, the document conditions Israeli withdrawals on the Lebanese government achieving this goal, while setting no deadline by which time it must do so.
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