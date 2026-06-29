How Beirut signed a deal legitimising Israeli military presence on Lebanese soil

In practice, what this means is that if the Lebanese government and armed forces fail to achieve this goal, the US commits by the framework agreement not to pressure Israel to withdraw.

This suits Israel’s purposes well, and this is the agreement’s bottom line. What the agreement does effectively is to deem the Israeli military presence on Lebanese soil permissible and legitimate, for as long as non-state armed groups are also present in Lebanon.

The Hezbollah leadership has grasped the implications – and bitterly opposes it. One of the organisation’s representatives in parliament, Hussein al-Haj Hassan, declared that “This is not an agreement. This is a surrender. We do not recognise the agreement. It will not be implemented.”

Hezbollah’s chief theorist turned leader Sheikh Naim Qassem was equally scathing, declaring that the government had “stabbed the resistance in the back,” and the agreement was therefore “null and void.”

The Framework Agreement contains a “security annex” intended to be secret. Israeli Channel 12 News claimed this week to have received leaked details of this annex. According to these details, the IDF will be able to physically verify if the LAF has indeed dismantled Hizballah infrastructure in the “pilot zones’”, before further withdrawals become relevant.

This represents a significant concession by the government of Lebanon, as Hezbollah have noted. As to why Beirut might have acceded to such conditions, one should pay attention to clause 10, according to which “the United States will rally international partners to actively support the Government of Lebanon in rebuilding the country, repairing infrastructure, restoring the economy, and creating opportunities for prosperity. This is expected to include mobilising substantial reconstruction and humanitarian assistance for Lebanon, economic recovery programmes, and investment initiatives so that Lebanon can recover from years of conflict and provide a better future for all its citizens.”

In other words, the government of Lebanon is acceding to continued Israeli military activities to defend Israeli communities from Hezbollah attacks, in return for US agreement not to condition financial assistance to Lebanon on effective action against Hezbollah.

It is noteworthy that the agreement is the product of a negotiation conducted under the auspices of the US State Department and of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Israel had been deeply concerned by the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran, and in particular by the way in which that document makes no reference to Iran’s employment of proxy political/military groups such as Hezbollah, while seeming to offer Iran financial benefits in return for opening the Strait of Hormuz. The Framework Agreement will go some way toward assuaging Israeli concerns in this regard.

In some ways, this latest agreement somewhat resembles President Trump’s 20 point plan which brought about the ceasefire in Gaza. While the Framework Agreement’s preamble seems to reach for highly ambitious goals, laudable but not entirely realistic – “Israel and Lebanon affirm the right of each state to exist in peace, and their mutual desire to live in security as neighbouring sovereign states” – in reality, its content is firmly fixed to the ground.

It preserves Israel’s freedom of action in Lebanon, for as long as the latter country’s sovereignty remains fictitious, and the Iranian proxy Hezbollah remains the strongest force there. Since there are no realistic prospects of Hezbollah’s domination of Lebanon ending any time soon, the agreement looks set to provide Israel with valuable room to manoeuvre on its northern front, in the still deeply ambiguous strategic moment in which the Middle East is currently located.