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IDF dismantles Hezbollah terror tunnel complex near Israeli border

The tunnel ‘contained hundreds of weapons and several launch silos,’ according to the military

June 29, 2026 14:00
Lebanon.jpg
IDF soldiers dismantle Hezbollah tunnels in southern Lebanon (IDF)

By

Akiva van Koningsveld,

Amelie Botbol ,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read

The IDF on Sunday destroyed an underground Hezbollah complex in southwestern Lebanon containing hundreds of weapons and several rocket silos.

"The underground complex was constructed using technology and expertise provided by the Iranian terror regime," according to the IDF announcement.

The operation in the Majdal Zoun area, some five miles north of the border with Israel inside the IDF-controlled security zone, was carried out after Jerusalem informed the US, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

"Israel updated the United States and the American representative in Lebanon in advance regarding the destruction of the infrastructure," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz in a joint statement.

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Topics:

Lebanon

Israel

IDF

Hezbollah

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