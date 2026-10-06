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Tom Tugendhat: Labour ignoring ‘reality’ in Middle East for ‘narrow political advantage’

The shadow foreign secretary was one of several frontbenchers to speak at a packed Conservative Friends of Israel reception

October 6, 2026 14:04
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Shadow Foreign Secretary Tom Tugendhat, speaking at a Conservative Friends of Israel reception. (CFI/X).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Tom Tugendhat has accused Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and the Labour Party of ignoring “reality” in the Middle East in pursuit of “narrow political advantage”.

Speaking at a packed Conservative Friends of Israel reception on Monday evening – attended by an estimated 300 party activists, MPs and officials – the shadow foreign secretary paid tribute to the key security partnership between Britain and Israel.

He told the crowd: “My job is to defend the interests of the British people. I'm very much a friend of Israel, but I don't speak for Israel. I speak for Britain.

“My interest, solely, purely, completely, totally, is the defence of the British people and British interests. And let me be very clear. That is why I am a friend of Israel, not despite. That is why I am a friend of Israel.

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Topics:

Conservative Party

Tom Tugendhat

CFI

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