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James Cleverly: As home secretary I confronted police chiefs when they were failing British Jews

The London mayoral hopeful also said that Moshe Dayan was one of his inspirations

October 6, 2026 10:47
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Tory Party leader Kemi Badenoch with Sir James Cleverly (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

5 min read
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Sir James Cleverly has told the JC that as home secretary he confronted the leadership of the Metropolitan Police when he thought they were not doing enough to keep the capital’s Jews safe.

In an exclusive interview from his party’s conference in Birmingham, the leading Conservative candidate for mayor of London also talked about why he thought the Green Party’s “Zionism is racism” motion was antisemitic, his visit to Israel in the immediate aftermath of October 7 – and his favourite bagel filling.

The former home secretary and foreign secretary is one of the most experienced candidates ever to put themselves forward to be the capital’s mayor.

The MP for Braintree in Essex was keen to highlight his London credentials: “I went to school here, my kids were born here, I started a business here, and London has given me so many fantastic opportunities. I want London to be able to keep doing that for other people.”

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Topics:

James Cleverly

Conservative Party

London

Sadiq Khan

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