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Relationship between antisemitism and hostility to Israel ‘substantial’, new study finds

Researchers found that pre-existing antisemitism can reliably predict later development of anti-Israel views ‘mediated by conspiracy beliefs’

August 6, 2026 14:47
Antizionism.jpg
Protesters trample on an anti-Israel banner during the International Quds Day commemoration in front of the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 13, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Aaron Bandler,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read
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There is a “substantial” relationship between antisemitism and hostility towards Israel, according to a new study that researchers say provides strong empirical evidence that the two are closely intertwined.

The study, published in American Psychologist, the flagship journal of the American Psychological Association, analysed three preregistered surveys of more than 1,100 US adults conducted between November 2023 and June 2024.

Researchers found that antisemitism not only correlated with anti-Israel attitudes but also predicted them over time, with anti-Israel and antizionist conspiracy theories serving as a key link in the relationship

Kent Harber, a psychology professor at Rutgers University-Newark and one of the study’s four co-authors, told JNS the research sought to respond to “very adamant, strong voices” that there is little to no connection between anti-Jewish and anti-Israel sentiments.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

Antizionism

Israel

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