As an Iranian, I believe antizionism is just the same ancient resentment of Jewish success

Antisemitism is a chronic human disease comparable to latent tuberculosis. Hundreds of millions may carry its latent form without openly expressing it. Yet, just as latent tuberculosis can develop into an active, deadly disease if left untreated, latent antisemitism can evolve into horrific crimes like the Holocaust and the atrocities of October 7. As an Iranian observing the shifting geopolitical landscape, it is clear to me that the modern obsessive hostility toward Israel is not a product of its policies, but rather the latest manifestation of this historical, deeply rooted pathology. It is a rage triggered by one intolerable reality: Israeli success.

This psychological projection of hatred has a long, documented history. In 1896, Theodor Herzl, the visionary father of modern Zionism, recognised this reality in his seminal work, The Jewish State (Der Judenstaat). Herzl understood that antisemitism was not a passing phase or a misunderstanding that could be cured by cultural assimilation; it was a deeply structural feature of European society. He foresaw that no matter how much Jewish communities contributed to the economic, scientific, or cultural fabric of Europe, their very distinctiveness and success would always be weaponised against them. His call for a sovereign Jewish homeland was born out of the absolute necessity for self-reliance in the face of this persistent malice.

The historical proof of this extraordinary Jewish success is undeniable. While the Jewish people make up a mere 0.2 per cent of the global population, they have received roughly 22 per cent of the Nobel Prizes awarded. In a rational world, this staggering achievement would be celebrated as a triumph of culture, education, and meritocracy. Instead, this disproportionate excellence has historically triggered an intense, toxic resentment among surrounding societies.

Decades after Herzl, European far-left extremists sought to intellectually legitimise this hatred by framing it as a crusade against the socio-economic order. Left-wing radicals, exemplified by figures such as Ulrike Meinhof, the notorious co-founder of Germany’s Red Army Faction, attempted to reduce the world’s oldest hatred to a mere political byproduct, arguing that “antisemitism is really a hatred of capitalism”. Marxist-leaning ideologues, who traditionally oppose meritocracy and see capitalism as an enemy, attempted to repackage raw bigotry as an act of revolutionary social justice.