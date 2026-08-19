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‘Time to come home’: Persian Jewish families whose ancestors were exiled to Babylon make aliyah

‘We lack nothing [in America]…But it’s not where we’re supposed to be,’ said new oleh Jordan Karmily

August 19, 2026 17:11
Karmily.jpg
Jordan Karmily and his family at Ben Gurion International Airport on August 11, 2026 (Sivan Shachor/JNS)

By

Rebecca Szlechter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

3 min read
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Nearly 50 Persian Jewish families whose ancestors were exiled to Babylon have made aliyah from the US in an emotional homecoming.

Eight families from the Mashhadi community of Great Neck, New York, made the journey and settled in Ra’anana this week.

“We are part of a line of Jews who were exiled from Canaan to Babylon long ago,” one of the new olim told Ynet. “Now it is time to make aliyah and raise my children as Israelis.”

After their parents fled Iran decades ago, the families built their lives around generations of relatives living nearby, creating a close-knit community that provides many of the comforts and institutions of Jewish life, according to Jordan Karmily, 42.

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Topics:

Aliyah

Israel

Persian Jews

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