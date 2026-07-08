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‘Our son made aliyah and was killed defending Israel. We followed him to keep his legacy alive’

Fundraising scheme for WIZO school programme launched by parents of Nathanel Young – the ex-JFS pupil killed on October 7 – as memorial to their son

July 8, 2026 14:45
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The late Nathanel Young beaming at his IDF swearing-in ceremony (Photo: courtesy)

By

Jane Prinsley

5 min read
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Chantal and Nicky Young had always planned to make aliyah from their family home in Southgate, north London once their five children had finished school. When their youngest, JFS alum Nathanel, joined the IDF, those plans began to solidify.

But when they finally made the move in 2023, Nathanel was already buried in Israel’s national cemetery on Mount Herzl.

The London-born soldier was 20 years old and three months into active duty when he was killed on October 7, one of the first Israeli soldiers to die in the Hamas-led attack in which 18 British citizens were killed.

Nearly 1,000 days later, his parents, Chantal and Nicky Young, are speaking to the JC inside Wizo’s Beit Hakerem School in Jerusalem, determined that Nathanel’s legacy should not be defined only by the day he died, but by the life he built and the future he was forging in the Jewish State.

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Topics:

October 7

IDF

Brits in Israel

WIZO

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