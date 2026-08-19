Become a Member
UK

Cambridge-linked education project teaches children October 7 hostages were ‘prisoners of war’

Students were also told that Hamas was just Israel’s ‘excuse’ to justify attacks on Gaza and were presented with maps erasing the Jewish State

August 19, 2026 09:51
Copy of Caius.jpg
(Illustrative) Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

An education project hosted by a University of Cambridge-linked body has been accused of promoting material to children that describes Hamas as an “excuse” used by Israel to justify attacks on Gaza, refers to hostages seized during the October 7 attacks as “prisoners of war” and uses maps in which Israel does not appear.

The Islamic Educator Learning Community (IELC), led by Cambridge assistant research professor of education Farah Ahmed, promotes the Islamic Curriculum Initiative (ICI), a programme of educational resources aimed at Muslim children and educators.

Its other materials include the celebration of martyrdom, dispute the Jewish people’s ethnic background and describe the First Intifada as a “nonviolent resistance movement”.

The ICI describes itself as a response of Muslim educators to the October 7 attacks and the subsequent war in Gaza, according to The Spectator.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Cambridge

University of Cambridge

Hizb ut-Tahrir

October 7

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper