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Exclusive: ‘We are being being persecuted by regime’, Iranian Jews tell the JC

Members of the country’s small community say they are being attacked and harrassed, and children are forced to denounce Israel

July 28, 2026 13:14
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Regime supporters demonstrate in Tehran in June. A Jewish mother told the JC that her children were forced to attend such demonstrations (Photo: Getty Images)

By

Ali Hamedani

5 min read
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Iran's Jewish community are suffering persecution  from the country’s harsh regime, they have told the JC. The  harassment includes  attacks on their homes and businesses, and repeated interrogations by the regime's security forces, as well as job losses and social restrictions. Jewish children are forced to attend pro-government rallies and burn Israeli flags. 

"Life has become much harder since the conflict escalated last year," said "Jalil", not his real name, a man in his seventies speaking to the JC from Tehran.

Jalil owns a small shop in central Tehran. Over the past year, he says, it has twice been vandalised. "One morning I arrived at my shop and found the windows smashed," he recalled. "Someone had painted on the wall in black: 'Zionists, get lost.'"

"In our neighbourhood everyone knows which businesses are Jewish-owned, and ordinary people have always treated us with respect," he said. "This wasn't done by local people. It must have been pro-regime supporters – the same people who gather every night at demonstrations in support of the government."

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Topics:

Iran

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