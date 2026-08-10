Joy as Emilia, 6, becomes 100,000th person to make aliyah through Nefesh B’Nefesh

Welcome to Israel, Emilia - the 100,000th Olah to make Aliyah with @NefeshBNefesh 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/4YVr3aOG9J — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) August 9, 2026

Laughter rang out when the president asked Emilia what she thought of the weather in Israel.

With a cheeky grin, she replied: “Too hot.”

As she sat on her mum’s knee, Herzog asked Emilia if she was proud to be the 100,000th olah. She smiled and said: ‘Yes’.

Speaking about the life-changing move, Atara Douglas said: “Someone once told me, 'We're leading, not leaving.’

President Herzog with Emilia (Yonit Schiller, Oz Schechter, Jerusalem News Syndicate)

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“That has become our mantra. That's exactly how we feel as we begin this next chapter in Israel with our children. We wanted to live and experience Jewish history as it unfolds, to be part of the story of Am Yisrael in our homeland through both the moments of joy and the moments of challenge. We are finally fulfilling our dream.”

The Douglas family at the President's Residence (Yonit Schiller, Oz Schechter, Jerusalem News Syndicate)

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Earlier, Herzog stated: “I am delighted to welcome to Israel the Douglas family, including their six-year-old daughter Emilia, who is the 100,000th olah to make aliyah with Nefesh B'Nefesh to Israel”.

He added “The Douglas family is setting a wonderful example for millions of Jews all over the world, and I wish them every success in their integration and new life here in Israel.

President Herzog welcoming Emilia and mum Atara to Israel (President of Israel/X)

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"I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation for the amazing work of Nefesh B'Nefesh under the leadership of Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart, who have changed the whole model of Aliyah.

“I would also like to thank the Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer, for his ongoing efforts to support and strengthen aliyah to the State of Israel. May you all continue to go from strength to strength.”

Gelbart declared that it was not only Nefesh B’Nefesh, but every person who makes aliyah who deserves credit for choosing to move to the Jewish state.

Sofer said “This summer, we are proud to welcome many families making aliyah with their children, choosing to build their homes and futures in Israel.”

He added: “Each of them strengthens the country while deepening the enduring bond between the Diaspora Jewish community and Israel.”

The Douglas family had long been planning to make aliyah due to their deep connection to Israel.

Each child is named after a fallen Israeli soldier or terror attack victim.