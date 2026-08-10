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Joy as Emilia, 6, becomes 100,000th person to make aliyah through Nefesh B’Nefesh

Non-profit organisation hits milestone for helping people move to Israel from US and Canada

August 10, 2026 18:25
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The Douglas family (Yonit Schiller, Oz Schechter, Jerusalem News Syndicate)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

2 min read
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Little Emilia Douglas beamed with joy as she received a personal welcome to Israel from President Isaac Herzog.

For six-year-old Emilia is the 100,000th person from the US and Canada to make aliyah thanks to non-profit organisation Nefesh B’Nefesh.

President Herzog hosted Emilia, her mum Atara, dad Jeffrey, brother Nathaniel, ten, and nine-year-old sister Hallie at his residence in Jerusalem to celebrate the occasion, alongside Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, and Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart.

The delighted family have moved to Israel from New York to start a new life.

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Topics:

Aliyah

Israel

United States

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