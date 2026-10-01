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Netanyahu: Too early to say whether Iran was involved in Flydubai attack

The Israeli prime minister hailed the heroism of passengers who subdued the co-pilot and helped the Tel Aviv-bound aircraft land safely

October 1, 2026 12:15
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Flydubai Flight 1073 on the tarmac at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudia Arabia (X/AmitSegal)

By

Melanie Swan

2 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to receive the free daily briefing here.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has said it is too early to determine whether Iran was involved in the apparent attempt to bring down a Flydubai passenger plane bound for Tel Aviv, adding that Israel will participate in the investigation.

In an interview with CNN, Netanyahu said the co-pilot accused of stabbing the captain before allegedly trying to bring down the plane was being questioned in Saudi Arabia and was expected to be transferred to the UAE.

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Topics:

Flydubai terror attack

Iran

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

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