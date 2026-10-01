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Flydubai pilot who ‘tried to bring down plane’ was a ‘terrorist or a whackjob,’ claims Trump

Israeli authorities have branded the incident an ‘attempted jihadist terror attack’

October 1, 2026 11:05
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US President Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office on September 30, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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The Flydubai co-pilot who allegedly stabbed his captain and tried to bring down a Tel Aviv-bound flight was either a “terrorist” or a “whackjob,” US President Trump has claimed.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said he had spoken “at length” with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu about the altercation in the cockpit on the flight, which Israeli authorities have branded an “attempted jihadist terror attack”.

“It seems as though the co-pilot was perhaps a terrorist, or perhaps a whackjob, and he stabbed the pilot," the president told reporters.

The flight was carrying 174 people from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the unnamed co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar.

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Topics:

Flydubai terror attack

Donald Trump

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