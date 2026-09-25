Netanyahu says accusations of genocide in Gaza are ‘biggest lie of the century’ in UN speech

He is facing a tough re-election battle at home and is currently trailing in the polls.

The expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank has led to criticism of Netanyahu’s government.

In response, the UK recently announced a ban on trade with the territory, sparking a diplomatic spat between Jerusalem and London.

Addressing the international gathering, Netanyahu said Israel remained contained in “a tiny sliver of land… that is equal to about one third of 1 per cent of the landmass of the entire Arab world”.

He added: “Yet they accuse Israel, tiny Israel, of colonialism. Some colonialism.

“And who’s accusing us? Well, among them are people in Britain and in France.

“For God’s sakes, they invented the term. Their colonies embraced the entire globe. Colonialism – gave us a break. Another lie.”

He described settler violence as the actions of a “handful of juvenile delinquents”.

Netanyahu also told the assembly that Jews had been “demonised, targeted” solely because of their religion.

He said: “Jews have been murdered in Sydney, Manchester, Montreal, Boulder, Colorado.

“They’ve been attacked in Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Washington DC… the anti-Semites of the world want to terrify our people.”

But he added: “I have news for them. The days when Jews were defenceless victims marched to the slaughter. Those days are over.”

In a message to “Jews around the world”, he said: “Raise your head high. Be proud, be confident. Don’t be intimidated. Stand up.

“And for everyone else, everyone else who wants to defend truth and justice, join us in standing up to the barbarians who threaten our common civilization.”

In an apparent dig at countries that refused to be drawn into the Iran war, including the UK, Netanyahu said: “But I have to be candid with you. Not everyone is standing up.

“We saw that. Because unlike Israel, there are some and most recently, especially in western Europe, who have chosen not to stand up.

“The leaders of these countries have chosen to succumb to the antisemitic mobs.

“They have chosen weakness. They’ve chosen appeasement.

“We cannot evade the sad truth before us.

“Many in the free world are afraid to defend freedom.”

Earlier as many delegates walked out at the start of his speech, Netanyahu said: “Before I begin, just a quick announcement. If there are any other moral cowards who haven’t yet left this hall, please do so now. Thank you very much.”

Defending Israel’s actions in the Middle East, he said: “Devastating Iran’s nuclear facilities was hard. It was very hard to do.

“But for me, it was one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever had to make as prime minister, because if we hadn’t done it, we’d all be dead.

“Now you want to hear the ultimate irony in defending itself, Israel is also defending many of the countries whose delegates just left this hall.

“I want you to know that many of their leaders even thanked us privately for taking out Iran’s nukes. It’s hard to imagine more mind-blowing hypocrisy, but that’s exactly what it is.”

Netanyahu has also faced growing diplomatic isolation over Israel’s war in Gaza, launched in response to the October 7 2023 attack in which Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people.

Hundreds of protesters gathered close to the UN building to demonstrate against Israel’s actions in the enclave.