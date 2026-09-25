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Netanyahu says accusations of genocide in Gaza are ‘biggest lie of the century’ in UN speech

Israeli PM also said those who accuse Israel of colonialism in UK ‘invented the term’

September 25, 2026 09:42
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Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, 2026 in New York City (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Benjamin Netanyahu told the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday that Gaza genocide accusations werer “the biggest lie of the century”.

He also castigated critics in the UK who accuse Israel of colonialism, arguing Britain had “invented the term” with an empire that once spanned the globe.

In the wake of violent antisemitic attacks around the world, including in Manchester and London, the Israeli prime minister also urged Jews not to be intimidated and to “stand up”.

Netanyahu made his remarks in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which saw a pre-emptive walkout by a large number of delegates in protest, leading him to brand them “moral cowards”.

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Topics:

United Nations

Benjamin Netanyahu

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