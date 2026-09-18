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Alex Hearn

By

Alex Hearn

Opinion

A year after Heaton Park, I’m not so sure this government has the back of British Jews

They may be building us higher walls but there is no electoral motivation for any politician to deal with what our community has to face

September 18, 2026 07:35
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Andy Burnham and Ed Miliband (Image: Parliament TV)
3 min read
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Yom Kippur is looming, but this year it doesn’t feel the same. After the Heaton Park attack in Manchester this time last year, many British Jews will have a different feeling walking into synagogue.

Nearly six in ten British Jews now try not to show any visible sign of their Judaism in public. Sixty-one per cent have considered leaving the country in the past two years, up from 50 per cent the year before. We only know any of this because a Jewish charity paid for the polling. The effects accumulate in ways the incident statistics can never capture. Venues have cancelled Jewish comedians and bands. Jewish events keep their locations confidential until the day. West Midlands Police fabricated evidence about Israeli football fans rather than confront the real threat.

It isn’t that the problem hasn’t been acknowledged – we have reports about antisemitism coming out of our ears. It’s that nothing of any significance has been done about it, because there is no political will. A record high in the statistics and Heaton Park were not enough to move the government. It took a string of arson attacks, a stabbing in Golders Green and a raised terror threat level before ignoring it became politically impossible.

So this year we get higher walls and heavier doors, and more police outside. We are being slowly separated from the rest of society and made into more visible targets. Building higher walls lets politicians say they are fighting antisemitism. But nothing is being done to confront antisemitism in the arts, education or anywhere else the problem actually lives.

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Topics:

Heaton park synagogue attack

Yom Kippur

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