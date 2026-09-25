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Sadiq Khan accused of ‘extraordinary’ failure to adequately engage Jewish leaders amid attacks on community

Mayor has not had a one-to-one meeting with key Jewish communal organisations and stakeholders in past year

September 25, 2026 06:00
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London Mayor Sadiq Khan in Downing Street on July 20, 2026 (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
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London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been accused of failing to adequately engage and support Jewish leaders despite multiple terrifying attacks on the community in the past year.

The mayor’s official diary shows he has not had a one-to-one meeting with key Jewish communal organisations and stakeholders such as the Board of Deputies, Jewish Leadership Council, Community Security Trust (CST) or the Chief Rabbi in the past year.

The only Jewish group with whom the mayor had a formal one-to-one is AJEX, the Jewish Military Association – in February this year.

In the year since the terror attack on Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, there have been arson assaults against Hatzolah ambulances and synagogues in London, as well as a stabbing spree in Golders Green in April in which two people were injured.

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Sadiq Khan

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