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Former ICC prosecutor Karim Khan ordered to pay millions in damages to hostage families

The plaintiffs claimed that Khan’s alleged delay in issuing arrest warrants for senior Hamas figures assisted in the holding of hostages

November 16, 2026 14:39
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ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan attends a United Nations Security Council meeting on Sudan and South Sudan at the United Nations headquarters on January 27, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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The Jerusalem District Court has issued a judgment against former International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, ordering him to pay around £6million (NIS 25million) to the families of those taken hostage on October 7.

The judgment came from a lawsuit filed by the Israeli Law Centre, Shurat HaDin, on behalf of former hostage Eitan Mor, as well as the families of former hostages Avinatan Or and Omri Miran.

The lawsuit was filed last year while the men were still being held captive.

Plaintiffs claimed that Khan assisted in the holding of hostages by allegedly delaying the issuing of arrest warrants for senior Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) officials.

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Karim Khan

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