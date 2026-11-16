Former ICC prosecutor Karim Khan ordered to pay millions in damages to hostage families

Judge Eran Shilo issued the ruling after Khan failed to respond to the suit.

Shurat HaDin plans to seek a further judgment in the UK, where Khan lives, to compel him to pay the damages.

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, President of Shurat HaDin, stated: “Thanks to this historic ruling, prosecutors and judges at the International Criminal Court in The Hague now know that if they act unlawfully, they will be held personally liable – paying out of their own pockets.

“Just as the Trump administration imposed administrative sanctions upon them, victims of terrorism will now ensure these individuals pay the price for their actions.”

Darshan-Leitner, who represents victims of October 7, added: "Had Karim Khan acted in accordance with the law, our hostages could have returned home much sooner. Consequently, we will compel him to pay for the hell they endured while held captive in Gaza.”

In February 2025, the Trump administration launched sanctions against the ICC after it issued arrest warrants, under Khan’s leadership, for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on the charge of “crimes against humanity” in November 2024.

The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for the late Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif on the same charges.

The White House accused the ICC of creating a “shameful moral equivalency” between Hamas and Israel.

President Trump accused it of “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel”.

Former US President Joe Biden also criticised the ICC's warrant for Netanyahu, saying it was “outrageous”.

The ICC responded by stating it “stands firmly” with those within the court who made the decision, and said the sanctions seek to harm its “independent and impartial work”.

Khan left the ICC this year following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by a former colleague, which he denied.

In July, ICC member states voted to dismiss him following the investigation, with deputy prosecutors Nazhat Shameen Khan and Mame Mandiaye Niang now sharing the post.