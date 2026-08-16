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Israel responds to Hezbollah suicide drone attack by killing senior commander

Israel criticised the Lebanese terror group’s ‘cynical tactic’ of embedding its military among civilians

August 16, 2026 11:56
GettyImages-2289923363.jpg
Smoke rises from an Israeli strike on the Ali al-Taher Ridge in Lebanon on August 14, 2026 (Photo by AFP via Getty Images) /

By

JC Reporter

3 min read
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Overnight Saturday, the IDF eliminated a senior commander in Hezbollah’s Badr Unit in a strike in the Deir ez-Zahrani area of southern Lebanon, the military said on Sunday.

It followed a suicide drone attack by Hezbollah that seriously wounded an IDF officer and two soldiers in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli troops had been stationed in the Security Zone in accordance with the framework agreement signed in June with the Lebanese government.

The escalation in Lebanon started at around 2.30 am on Saturday, according to Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster.

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Topics:

Hezbollah

Lebanon

IDF

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