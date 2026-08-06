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Could Hackney nurses’ training in Israeli hospital be jeopardised by Green plan to end twinning?

Decades-old medical exchange is separate from council scheme but still there are fears for its future in increasingly hostile climate

August 6, 2026 18:33
image0RAMBAM.jpeg
A Homerton nurse at Rambam Hospital (Rose)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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A decades-long partnership between hospitals in Hackney and Haifa that has enabled dozens of London nurses to travel to Israel to learn vital medical skills could be threatened by the Green Party’s plans to end the twinning agreement between the two boroughs.

Approximately 80 nurses from the north London hospital took part in the scheme over several decades.

But in a letter to the mayor of Haifa, Hackney's mayor Zoë Garbett said the council had agreed to the formal termination of its twinning agreement with the northern Israeli city, and “all associated municipal ties”.

Although the relationship between the two hospitals exists independently of the official twinning arrangement, there are concerns that the Green council's decision to end the civic partnership could jeopardise the long-running exchanges that have benefited staff at Homerton Hospital.

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Topics:

Haifa

Hackney

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