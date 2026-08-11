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Israel offers to send ‘all possible assistance’ to Colombia as earthquake leaves 130 dead

The move is a sign of strengthening ties between the two nations, with Bogotá promising to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights

August 11, 2026 11:34
Colombia.jpg
A collapsed building after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia, on August 10, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Lianne Kolirin ,

Gabrielle Apfel

1 min read
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Israel has offered to send humanitarian assistance and rescue workers to Colombia after the South American nation was hit by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake on Monday.

At least 130 people have been confirmed dead per the latest government figures after the quake struck the country’s coffee-growing western region, with the city of Pereira particularly affected.

Responding to reports of widespread devastation, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar pledged “all the assistance that Israel can provide”.

"Israel is prepared to help Colombia in whatever is needed,” he wrote on X, adding: “My thoughts and prayers are with the Colombian people in these difficult times.”

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Topics:

Colombia

Natural disaster

Israel

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