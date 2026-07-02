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Will it be the Vance vision or Rubio rules that shapes the future of the Middle East?

Competing strategies within the US administration are vying to determine the fate of Israel, Lebanon and Iran

July 2, 2026 11:09
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US vice president JD Vance (left) and secretary of state Marco Rubio, with (behind) flag showing slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in rubble in Lebanon after Israel air strike (Getty)

By

Natalie Lisbona

6 min read

From the Roman Empire to the Cold War, the Middle East has long not been master of its own fate but so often instead been a battleground for forces from across the globe.

So it is that now, amid the chaotic unpredictability of the current era, Israel must look across the Atlantic to try and divine what the next few years hold for the region.

Exactly what shape that future will take may depend not only on President Donald Trump but also the competing visions of the competing heirs hoping to take power in Washington eventually.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is increasingly viewed across the region as the driving force behind what could become a historic agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

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