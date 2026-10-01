Herzog nominates Israeli Flydubai passengers for civilian heroism award over foiled terror attack

“At a time when the lives of so many people were in danger, you acted without hesitation,” he told them, praising their courage, resourcefulness and sense of responsibility towards the other passengers.

He said the men had placed their own lives at risk “to save others” and had prevented “a terrible disaster”

“Today, the whole world saw the beautiful and courageous face of Israeli society.

“I am proud of you, and I thank you on behalf of the State of Israel. I intend to bring your story of heroism before the advisory committee for the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism and to recommend that it grant you the award.”

Herzog also paid tribute to Machchhar, whose actions in unlocking the cockpit after being stabbed helped make the passengers’ intervention possible. His “determination and actions made it possible to subdue the attacker and saved many lives,” said the president.

The attack unfolded on Wednesday morning around two hours into the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

According to accounts from Israeli officials and passengers, the aircraft began a rapid descent after the co-pilot attacked Machchhar and tried to crash the aircraft in an “attempted jihadist terror attack”

Machchhar, despite being seriously wounded, managed to open the cockpit door before losing consciousness, allowing passengers to enter and confront the attacker.

After subduing him, the passengers reportedly righted the plane from its nosedive and handed over control to a reserve flight crew, who themselves were travelling as passengers and who landed the aircraft safely in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Herzog, Musayev resisted portraying himself as a lone hero.

“It wasn't only my heroism…We were all heroes,” he added.

Rajuan similarly told Herzog that the passengers had initially felt powerless as the aircraft was suspended in the air, but that instinct took over.

“It was all instinct,” Rajuan said, describing the decision to act as a response to the need to save “the family, the people and the children”.

Manes also thanked Herzog emotionally during their conversation. The president specifically asked him to pass on his gratitude to his wife, Tali, who helped raise the alarm when the crisis began.

Speaking to the President, Hayoun explained how “everyone was so moved and welcomed me with great emotion”.

“I'm glad we're here, glad it's all behind us, and very grateful for the call and the warm embrace. It's truly moving."

The Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism was established by Herzog during the Gaza War to recognise civilians who risk their lives to save others.