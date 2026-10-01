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Herzog nominates Israeli Flydubai passengers for civilian heroism award over foiled terror attack

The Israeli president commended the four men for acting ‘without hesitation’ to save the more than 150 people on board the flight

October 1, 2026 14:41
Herzog.jpg
Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends a memorial ceremony for fallen Israeli soldiers of the 1973 Yom Kippur War at the National Hall of Remembrance at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on September 22, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Israeli President Isaac Herzog has announced plans to honour the four Israelis who helped save 150 passengers during the foiled Flydubai terror attack.

Herzog is to recommend the four men for the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism, one of the Jewish State’s highest civilian honours, after they stormed the cockpit of Flight FZ1073 after its co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain and attempted to bring the plane down.

Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Zvika Manes and Asaf Rajuan helped subdue the co-pilot and save the badly wounded captain, Smit Machchhar, as the Boeing 737 dropped thousands of feet in a matter of minutes.

Herzog spoke to the four men on Thursday and told them their actions would be submitted to the advisory committee responsible for the Civilian Heroism Award.

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Topics:

Flydubai terror attack

President Herzog

Israel

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