“We will introduce a fair conscription law that will pass through three stages: the [IDF] chief of staff, the High Court of Justice, and [United Torah Judaism spiritual leader] Rabbi Lando. That is the formula,” he said.

Lieberman is among several party leaders in the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot to have signalled a willingness to negotiate with strictly Orthodox parties, reversing a previous refusal to govern alongside them. The shift could offer a way out of the political deadlock following the October 27 elections.

Lieberman also called for the establishment of intelligence and defence budget subcommittees.

In another significant development, Ahmad Tibi, leader of the Arab Joint List, was named one of nine deputy Knesset speakers, alongside Ra’am MK Walid Taha. The appointments prompted protests from Likud and right-wing lawmakers, who accused the committee of legitimising Arab politicians they consider supportive of terrorism.

The deputy speakers will serve on the Knesset presidium, which helps set the parliamentary agenda and oversee legislative business.

B’Yachad MK Liran Avisar Ben Horin was appointed to head the temporary finance committee.

The appointments are temporary and will remain in place until a government is formed and permanent parliamentary committees and positions are established.