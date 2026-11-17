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Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu (“Israel is Our Home”) party, has been appointed head of the Knesset’s temporary foreign affairs and defence committee as opposition lawmakers move to take control of key parliamentary positions amid ongoing coalition negotiations.
Lieberman, who was appointed with eight members voting in favour and none opposed, immediately pledged to address legislation governing Charedi military conscription, while acknowledging that it would not require everyone to serve in the IDF.
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