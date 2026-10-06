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Charedi ‘rioters’ prevent Israeli military police from arresting ‘draft dodger’

Hundreds turn up at the apartment block in Modi’in and force police to retreat without making an arrest

October 6, 2026 16:26
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Charedi protesters gathered at an apartment in Modiin to prevent police arresting a suspected draft dodger (Image: X/ IsraJ)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Hundreds of Charedi protesters prevented Israeli military police from arresting a yeshiva student suspected of draft dodging by barricading his apartment.

Demonstrators gathered at the block of flats in Modi’in, central Israel, on Monday night after the authorities arrived to take the suspect into custody.

The IDF said the police had been carrying out “ongoing enforcement activities” against deserters and draft dodgers when a “large number of rioters” turned up to prevent them from entering.

According to the military, the protesters obstructed the arrest with “resistance and significant disruption”.

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Topics:

Charedi

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