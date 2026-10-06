Charedi ‘rioters’ prevent Israeli military police from arresting ‘draft dodger’

Hundreds of Charedi protesters prevented Israeli military police from arresting a yeshiva student suspected of draft dodging by barricading his apartment.
Demonstrators gathered at the block of flats in Modi’in, central Israel, on Monday night after the authorities arrived to take the suspect into custody.
The IDF said the police had been carrying out “ongoing enforcement activities” against deserters and draft dodgers when a “large number of rioters” turned up to prevent them from entering.
According to the military, the protesters obstructed the arrest with “resistance and significant disruption”.
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