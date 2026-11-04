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Ashley Perry

By

Ashley Perry

Analysis

Could any of Israel’s many coalition options succeed?

No leader wants responsibility for sending Israelis back to the polls, but fewer still want to break their word and face another election anyway

November 4, 2026 09:29
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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Israel’s election has produced enough competing claims of victory to fill several coalition agreements, but no obvious government. The central problem remains precisely what most pre-election polling anticipated: neither Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition nor the self-described “change bloc” has secured anything approaching a parliamentary majority. The voters have delivered their verdict, but the politicians must now decide which promises they are prepared to sacrifice to make it governable.

The polls nevertheless missed two important developments: the strength of the Arab vote and Netanyahu’s advantage over the Zionist opposition. The completed count puts his bloc on 53 seats, Gadi Eisenkot’s on 48, and the two Arab lists on 19. Netanyahu has lost his majority, but his opponents have failed to assemble a politically compatible alternative.

Anyone claiming to know what happens next is confusing confidence with knowledge. Several outcomes remain possible, and their relative likelihood can change within a news cycle.

Coalition negotiations are conducted through public declarations, private conversations and calculated leaks, with each participant trying to make somebody else pay the price of compromise.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gadi Eisenkot

Avigdor Liberman

Naftali Bennett

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