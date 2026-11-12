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Eisenkot’s bloc wins control of key Knesset committees with Arab support

The Knesset approved the proposed composition of the Arrangements Committee by 63 votes to 50

November 12, 2026 15:04
GettyImages-2303699871.jpg
Yashar part leader Gadi Eisenkot speaks during a press conference with Israel's President Isaac Herzog (not pictured) at the President's office in Jerusalem on November 8 (Image: Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan,

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc has secured an early advantage over Israeli prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in the newly sworn-in Knesset, winning control of a key committee responsible for organising parliamentary business and appointments with the support of Arab parties.

The Knesset approved the proposed composition of the Arrangements Committee by 63 votes to 50 on Wednesday, rejecting a rival proposal from Likud MK Ofir Katz.

The committee will be chaired by Roy Folkman of Eisenkot’s Yashar party and will comprise 22 members, with nine representatives from each of the two main political blocs and four from the Arab parties, Ra’am and the Joint List.

The vote was significant because the committee determines the composition of the Knesset’s permanent committees and can establish temporary Finance and Foreign Affairs and Defence committees while a new government is being formed.

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Topics:

Gadi Eisenkot

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