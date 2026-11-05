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Key Charedi faction refuses to back Netanyahu for prime minister, opening door to Eisenkot bloc

Party leaders are holding meetings with President Herzog in a bid to decide which candidate will be given the chance to form a government

November 5, 2026 11:02
UTJ.jpg
MKs Yitzhak Goldknopf (R) and Yitzhak Pindrus (C), and Moshe Rosenthal (L) of the United Torah Judaism party speak to the press following consultations with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on November 5, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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A key Charedi party has declined to back Benjamin Netanyahu for prime minister during post-election meetings with Israeli President Herzog.

United Torah Judaism, which won seven Knesset seats in last week’s vote, refused to endorse any candidate despite its longtime alliance with Netanyahu’s Likud.

Both of the party's factions, Degel HaTorah and Agudat Yisrael, were instructed by their respective leading rabbis to endorse neither the incumbent prime minister nor his main rival, Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot.

While Shas, Israel’s other main Charedi party, did back Netanyahu, UTJ’s decision means that his coalition bloc has only 46 seats, well short of the 61 needed to form a majority.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Israel

charedim

Charedi

Benjamin Netanyahu

President Herzog

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