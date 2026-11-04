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Eisenkot set to be handed first chance to form government after election authorities ratify results

Despite the confirmation of the vote tally, the Shin Bet has suggested that there is evidence of “widespread” foreign interference

November 4, 2026 11:25
Eisenkot.jpg
Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot celebrates at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, on October 28, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

3 min read
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Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot is expected to be given the first chance at forming a coalition government in Israel after the country’s election watchdog formally verified the results of last week’s vote.

The final tally sees the Likud Party of incumbent Prime Minister Netanyahu become the largest single faction in the Knesset with 27 seats, while Yashar is second with 21.

Likewise, Netanyahu’s bloc will also be the largest, with the parties expected to back him winning a collective 53 seats compared to the 48 for parties aligned with Eisenkot.

However, President Isaac Herzog is reportedly set to offer Eisenkot the first attempt at forming a government, as he is considered more likely to be able to carry at least some of the 19 seats won by the two major Arab-Israeli factions, Ra’am and the Joint List, which could push his bloc over the 61 seats required for a majority.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Gadi Eisenkot

Benjamin Netanyahu

President Herzog

Israel

Shin Bet

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