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Netanyahu criticises detention of over 40 yeshiva students at Ben-Gurion Airport over draft evasion

The men had arrived back home from a year of religious study in New York

October 21, 2026 10:51
Charedi protest military conscription draft dodge GettyImages-2299311876.jpg
Charedi Jews rally against mandatory military conscription and the jailing of those who have failed to report for service outside military prison. There is no suggestion that anybody pictured has evaded military service or was among those detained at Ben Gurion (Photo: Getty)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free daily email briefing here

Israel’s military police detained dozens of yeshiva students at Ben Gurion Airport for draft evasion after they arrived back home from a year of religious study in New York – a move criticised by Benjamin Netanyahu.

More than 40 men from the Chabad-Lubavitch community were detained. Those who who refuse to enlist could face military prison, the IDF has warned.

The students were transferred to the military's induction centre at Tel Hashomer, Ramat Gan, yesterday, where officials said they would be offered the opportunity to enlist in a track adapted to their religious lifestyle.

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Topics:

Charedi

IDF

Defence

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