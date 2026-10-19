Israel approves £650m public spending cuts to fund defence

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The Israeli government has approved NIS 2.6 billion (£629 million) in cuts to fund urgent defence procurement, as the military continues to operate across multiple fronts and facing a severe shortage of soldiers.

The 4.9 per cent across-the-board cuts, approved yesterday, will affect ministries including education, health, welfare and transport. Coalition funding – money allocated to fulfil political agreements made between the prime minister's party and coalition partners – has not been touched, with little a week before Israelis head to the polls in what is arguably the most consequential election in the country’s history.

The decision follows mounting pressure from the defence establishment for additional funding after nearly three years of sustained fighting. The IDF has warned that its operations across several fronts are placing increasing demands on its resources and personnel.