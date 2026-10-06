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Charedi party’s spiritual leader claims Zionism ‘made Arabs hate us’ in resurfaced video

Rabbi Dov Lando also suggested Israel was better ‘when the Arabs were in charge’ and labelled it a ‘state of destruction and heresy’

October 6, 2026 11:08
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Rabbi Dov Lando attends a wedding in Bnei Brak, January 15, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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A major rabbi in Israel’s Charedi community has been widely condemned by political figures after a video emerged showing him claiming that Zionism “made Arabs hate us” and “brought physical disasters” upon the Jewish people.

Rabbi Dov Lando, the head of a prominent Bnei Brak yeshiva and spiritual leader of Degel HaTorah, one of two factions that make up the major Charedi political party United Torah Judaism (UTJ), made the remarks in a video aired by Channel 12 on Monday, which the network reported was recorded about 18 months ago.

In the clip, Rabbi Lando castigated Zionism, secularism, and the foundation of the State of Israel during a conversation with a group of aides gathered at his home.

Zionism, he claimed, “made Arabs hate us” and “brought the physical disasters, not just the spiritual ones, to the Jewish people”.

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Topics:

Israel

Charedi

Israeli Politics

Zionism

Israeli elections

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