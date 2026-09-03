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Have the strictly Orthodox Israelis who long to be part of wider society found their political voice at last?

New party Hatzibur HaHaredi could bring resolution to the explosive draft issue and is poised to make a surprising impact on the old guard in the Knesset

September 3, 2026 10:25
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By

Natalie Lisbona

7 min read
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For decades, Charedi politics in Israel has been dominated by two parties.

Founded a little over 40 years ago, Shas has been seen as the main political expression for Orthodox Sephardim and Mizrahim.

For the Ashkenazi tradition, there is United Torah Judaism, an alliance of the Hasidic Agudat Yisrael and Lithuanian Degel HaTorah factions.

But the Israeli political landscape is evolving amid the domestic and security tensions of the post-October 7 world.

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