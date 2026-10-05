Homeless Action in Barnet erects inaugural succah

“We wanted this week to reflect the night shelter model that sees local synagogues and churches we work with in Barnet open their doors each night during the winter to our street homeless clients,” said HAB staff members Sonya Levin and Marcin Nocek, jointly.

Members of Alyth Synagogue, Finchley Progressive Synagogue, Finchley Reform Synagogue and Edgware & Hendon Reform Synagogue took part in the celebrations.

“It was truly a community effort,” said volunteer Stephanie Cramer. “HAB clients, volunteers and staff all worked together preparing, serving, welcoming and sharing, creating an atmosphere where everyone had a part to play and everyone was made to feel included.”

HAB clients of many faiths were able to learn for the first time about Succot and how it is celebrated by Jews.

“It made me reflect [on] the small things [and] not look at my homelessness as a bad situation, but rather as a learning process,” said HAB client Mohammed-Davoud Qauyumi.

The inside of the succah prior to decoration (photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

The succah itself was built and decorated by HAB clients and staff, with the artwork inside created solely by the clients.

John Bier, chair of HAB’s board of trustees, said that the event is “a wonderful example of our community coming together to support our most vulnerable neighbours”.

To find out more about HAB, click here.