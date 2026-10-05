Homeless Action in Barnet erects inaugural succah

Homeless Action in Barnet (HAB) proved its expertise in temporary shelter this festive period by putting up a succah in the garden of their day centre in north Finchley.
The structure brought together people from all corners of Barnet’s diverse community to eat, mingle and learn.
Guests, including HAB clients and volunteers, local rabbis, synagogue members, and representatives from Barnet churches gathered for three evening meals during Chol HaMoed (the intermediate days of the festival).
The food was cooked by synagogue members, who volunteer at the existing HAB winter night shelter.
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