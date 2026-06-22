Finchley Progressive becomes first UK ‘Synagogue of Sanctuary’

“Across the Jewish community, there are so many incredible projects being run with and for refugees, and this award will play a vital role in building expertise and recognition. I would encourage any interested synagogue to join our movement; it is more important than ever that we stand together to welcome refugees.”

Rabbi David Mason, executive director at HIAS+JCORE, added: “At a time of deepening division, the work of partners like Finchley Progressive Synagogue gives me so much hope. Rising antisemitism could tempt us to put up walls and retreat inward, but I’m proud that so many across the Jewish community continue to boldly put their values into action. Together, we can ensure a compassionate, outward-looking Jewish identity continues plays its part in our wider society.”

Finchley Progressive Synagogue has long worked to support refugees and asylum-seekers. In addition to extensive collaborative campaigns with the London Mayor and more, the synagogue boasts a lunch club for LGBTQ+ asylum-seekers, a refugee-led men’s group, and an ongoing London-wide campaign to secure free bus travel for asylum-seekers. It has also collaborated with Barnet council to integrate refugees in the borough.

Tamara Joseph, refugee projects co-ordinator at Finchley Progressive Synagogue, said: “Our work with refugees has deepened over the years. Welcoming the stranger is no longer just what we do at FPS; it’s who we are. It’s been such a privilege to work with so many remarkable people from across the world. We’ve learnt so much and it has been so fulfilling and joyful. I’m very proud of the work we’ve done and it’s wonderful to see it recognised.”

Rabbi Rebecca Birk, Rabbi at Finchley Progressive Synagogue, said: “The Deuteronomy call to pursue justice is part of our DNA at FPS and has a central place in our Jewish practice and values. We couldn’t be prouder of this award, and long may this work continue.”

The synagogue received praised from the Movement for Progressive Judaism, whose co-leads, Rabbi Josh Levy and Rabbi Charley Baginsky ,said they felt “incredibly proud” and that FPS’ work turns “Jewish values and principles into action”.

Cllr Nagus Narenthira, Barnet Council Cabinet member for equalities, poverty reduction and the voluntary and community sector, said awarding FPS the status of Synagogue of Sanctuary was “apt”, given “Barnet is a designated Borough of Sanctuary and proud home of the UK’s largest Jewish population”.

Summer-Rees, chief officer of HIAS+JCORE’s partner, City of Sanctuary UK, said the charitable organisation was “delighted” by the “inspiring” award. “At a time when division can so easily take centre stage, it is especially powerful to celebrate spaces and communities that bring people together,” Summer-Rees added.