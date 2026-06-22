Finchley Progressive becomes first UK ‘Synagogue of Sanctuary’

Finchley Progressive Synagogue has been deemed the UK’s first Synagogue of Sanctuary.
The prestigious award, which recognises the efforts of Jewish communities in supporting refugees and asylum-seekers, was granted to the synagogue by HIAS+JCORE and developed in partnership with City of Sanctuary UK.
Now HIAS+JCORE, the leading UK Jewish organisation supporting refugees and asylum seekers, is inviting other synagogues to nominate themselves to the programme and receive support in return.
Yael Peleg, community engagement director at HIAS+JCORE, said: “It’s an honour to recognise Finchley Progressive Synagogue’s outstanding work – we are so proud that they have joined us as the UK’s first Synagogue of Sanctuary.
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