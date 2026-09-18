World Championships beckon for busy triathlete and Board deputy

“I've had my podium moment from the European Championships, and I'm taking that as the win. That’s the picture to show the grandchildren.”
Nina Morris-Evans is coy when I ask about her chances at the World Triathlon Championships, which is taking place in the Spanish city of Pontevedra between September 23 and 27.
“It’s just an honour to be in GB kit,” she says. “It's really exciting to be on that platform and on that stage. I'm not expecting to podium just because it's a much more competitive field.”
The 28-year-old is approaching the competition in fine fettle, having taken the gold medal in the female 25-29 age category at the European Triathlon Middle Distance Championships in July, which took place in Banyoles, also in Spain.
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