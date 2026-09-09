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Paws for reflection: early Rosh Hashanah service for pet dogs delights congregants

Edgware & Hendon Reform Synagogue hosted a tailored celebratory service with a special kiddush

September 9, 2026 14:37
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Left: Tash Kaye with her husband, Ben, and dog, Freddie. Right: Freddie at the service wearing his kippah. (photos: courtesy)

By

Ben Conway

3 min read
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There’s a new breed of shulgoer at Edgware & Hendon Reform Synagogue (EHRS) – pet dogs brought in to celebrate Rosh Hashanah La’Behemot (New Year for Animals).

The service took place on the final Shabbat of August.

“It’s very special, and quite crazy,” said Donna, who attended with Aero, a five-year-old boxer, as well as her daughter and her seven-year-old pug, Roxy.

She has been coming to the service – which runs for around half an hour, parallel to the shul’s regular prayers – annually since its inception six years ago.

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Topics:

Dogs

Edgware and Hendon Reform

Israel Guide Dog Centre UK

Israel guide dog centre

Synagogues

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