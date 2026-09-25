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The chill of an autumnal Succot can help you get closer to the spirit of the festival

The festival of Tabernacles, which begins tonight, is designed to expose us to our vulnerabilities

September 25, 2026 12:17
A_Pleasant_Sukka

By

Rabbi Miriam Lorie

3 min read
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I have a strong childhood memory of sitting in a chilly succah as rain plops into the rapidly cooling soup. It’s not an unhappy memory, mind you – but one that defines Succot in England for me. Succot as a time of hardiness against the chill.

However, it’s only in recent years that I have come to appreciate that there might be some advantages to Succot in a colder clime, compared to in Israel, or in balmier parts of the world.

That is because Succot is designed to expose us to our vulnerability. For one week we take away the illusion of safety and protection in our robust houses. We sit in what Rabbi Alan Lew calls “the interrupted idea of a house, a parody of a house”. With its roof showing the stars, and only two and a half walls required by Jewish law, the succah nods towards protection but then laughs in its face.

And yet, curiously, Succot is intended to be a festival of joy. “You shall rejoice on your festival and feel complete happiness,” says the Torah of Succot. How are we to understand the juxtaposition of vulnerability and joy?

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Topics:

Succot

autumn

succah

Torah

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