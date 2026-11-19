That would involve terminating the ceasefire, but if Ed Milliband wants it, then it must be right.

Every day Israel doesn’t follow Ed’s sterling wisdom only gives legitimacy to the gangs and Hamas tyrants who control what’s left of Gaza with terror and Kalashnikovs.

Israel could even call this new phase of the war ‘Operation Aid for Gaza’.

We might then expect the Hamas ‘elite’ to flee to Britain as ‘refugees’, take up the Chevening scholarships for genuine Gazan refugees just announced by Labour, and quickly forge a career as Green MPs.

Doubtless the tone of British policy would only worsen.

Jonathan Burg

London NW10

Sephardi tests

Your article entitled ' I did not want to tell the doctor I am Jewish ' says that if you're Ashkenazi and have a family history of the disease (breast cancer) you should discuss genetic testing with your doctor '

I urge all adults with a Jewish grandparent to be tested. Although not as common as in the Ashkenazi community, Sephardi Jews still have a much higher incidence of BRACA than the general population. My Sephardi family has a high incidence of breast cancer and has BRACA 2.

Sharon Hassan

Cambridge

Football concerns

As reported in last week’s Jewish Chronicle, the attack by pro Palestinian thugs against Israeli footballer Manor Solomon who plays for West Ham United accusing him of being a “baby killer” is simply unacceptable and worrying This is in sharp contrast to when he played for Fulham where Israeli flags were to be seen all over the ground and he was treated with respect and dignity.



Sport and in particular football must not be used as a platform for political statements and certainly not to attack individual players such as Manor Solomon . Other Israeli players in England such as Daniel Peretz and Finn Azaz of Southampton also remain at risk, Azaz having already suffered at the hands of the Irish for whom he also plays.

It should be noted that the Arab Israeli Adnan Khalili plays for Crystal Palace and a number of Arab Israelis play for the Israeli football team as does Khalili . This is always conveniently ignored by pro Palestinians who accuse Israel of apartheid.

It is imperative that the relevant football authorities, the government, the police and the clubs themselves put a stop to this abhorrent anti - Israel behaviour which only fuels more antisemitic sentiment and activity . My own charity Action Against Discrimination and others will continue to work tirelessly to fight these attacks by the pro Palestinian lobbyists.

I urge your readers to support Hapoel Beersheva against Bournemouth in the Europa League in January 2027.



Jonathan Metliss

Chairman Action Against Discrimination

How Jewish is Boris?

It is so good to know that Boris Johson is justly proud of his Jewish ancestry (Letters, November 13)

He must have missed my letter, which appeared in the JC in October, 2021, in which I drew attention to his Jewish ancestry, which was through his mother, Charlotte Johnson-Wahl.

Boris is, indeed, a great grandson, of Elias Avery Lowe, Russian-American paleographer, professor at Princeton's Institute and a friend of Albert Einstein. However, from a strictly Orthodox perspective,

as Elias married out of the religion, Boris's Jewish line ended with Elias himself.

Elias's Jewish ancestry is established through his parents, Chaim Lev Lowe, a silk merchant, and his wife, Sarah Gitel Ragoler, who arrived in New York in 1891. It is believed that Sarah came from a rabbinical family. Boris's three times great grandparents were Schmaye Lev and Rachel Weiss, of Kavarija.

Thus, as Boris proudly states, he is, indeed, a descendant of Lithuanian Jews, through his great grandfather's maternal line. Boris re-affirmed his ancestry at the Western Wall in Jerusalem in November, 2015.

Doreen Berger

The Jewish Genealogical Society



Veteran sprinter

In your edition of November 13 you have an article on veteran athletes. It tells of Roger Bruck's first title with Shaftesbury

Harriers in 1957 being the first of 13 successive sprint titles. I

would be most interested to know what these titles were. Club, county or other?



Dr Malcolm Lindsay

London W1