Ed Miliband is so obsessed with condemning Israel that he cannot bring himself even to mention Hamas

Ed Miliband seems to have developed something of an obsession with Israel. No opportunity to condemn the Jewish state is missed, no accusation too sweeping, no rhetoric too inflammatory.
The foreign secretary's latest intervention, a video published on Monday following the devastating floods in Gaza, is a case in point.
“Heavy rain and strong winds have resulted in 17,000 tents being affected by flooding, damaged buildings collapsing, and more people losing their lives…My message is that the UK government will not stand by. We are demanding the government of Israel ends arbitrary restrictions on humanitarian access, protects humanitarian workers, and provides humane treatment and basic welfare for the civilian population of Gaza.”
It’s telling – and entirely to be expected of Miliband – that not once in his 234-word rant does the word Hamas appear. Not a single mention of the terrorist organisation responsible for the suffering of the people of Gaza. Not a single mention of Palestinian agency or responsibility. Only Israel – and a speech which in tone comes from the era of the British mandate, as if Miliband is empowered and entitled to demand that the Israelis bend to his sectarian-Muslim-afeared knee.
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