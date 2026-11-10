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Revealed: Senior Tower Hamlets councillor is part of Facebook group sharing Manor Solomon ‘baby killer’ video

Councillor Faysal Ahmed is responsible for children and youth services in the borough

November 10, 2026 10:48
GettyImages-2299495838.jpg
Manor Solomon of West Ham United on October 09, 2026 in London (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

By

Daisy Blakemore-Creedon

1 min read
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A senior Tower Hamlets councillor responsible for children’s services is a prominent member of a social media group that posted an incendiary video branding West Ham star Manor Solomon a “baby killer”.

The video, posted on Facebook in August by Tower Hamlets Palestine Solidarity Network and filmed outside the ground of the east London club, called on West Ham to expel the Israeli international.

Councillor Faysal Ahmed, Tower Hamlets Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Life Chances, is listed as a “top voice” in the Facebook group, a person who “consistently shares content your group values”.

Several other Tower Hamlets councillors are members of the group but the council refused to comment when contacted by the JC.

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Topics:

Football

Manor Solomon

local government

Local councils

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