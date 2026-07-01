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Letters to the Editor, July 3 2026

July 1, 2026 10:19
Copy of winnie the pooh F6JXN3-a
Winnie the Pooh's Jewish roots - and gravestone inspiration - discussed in this week's letters
3 min read

Rabbi Birnbaum’s holiday landlord

​Rabbi Birnbaum’s article (My holiday landlord realised we were Jewish. This is what happened next, Jewish Chronicle June 26 ) is an incredible snapshot of the modern Jewish experience in Britain. His reposte was eloquent and restrained albeit, unsurprisingly, ineffective against those who have swallowed the hate narrative of the anti-zionists.

However, I take issue with one argument he uses which falls into the trap of modern antizionist racism. While the Holocaust and Dutch collaboration with the Nazis provides a clear and accurate counterpoint it does, nonetheless, fall into the antizionist antisemitic trap of drawing a comparison between Israel’s actions and those of the Nazis. This is what makes modern antizionist argument so malicious and racist in itself. It seeks to undermine and deny to Jews even the ability to define hatred of themselves and to accuse Jews of what has been done to them to preempt such accusations against the racists themselves.

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