Become a Member
Rabbi Dr Yoni Birnbaum

By

Rabbi Dr Yoni Birnbaum

Opinion

Our holiday landlord realised we were Jewish. What happened next was deeply troubling

Once the property owner worked out that Yoni Birnbaum was a rabbi, he quizzed him on whether he was opposed to Israel

June 24, 2026 10:26
Copy of Family Birnbaum.jpg
The Birnbaums (photo: Paul Lang)
7 min read

There is a peculiar human instinct to believe that certain things happen only to other people. Until they happen to you, prejudice or discrimination can feel like distant problems – possible, certainly, but not immediate.

When I booked a summer holiday rental for my family in eastern France at the start of May, I thought nothing of using my personal email address. I had used it countless times before. The address happens to contain the word “rabbi”, but it had never caused an issue. The correspondence with the property owners was entirely routine: emails were exchanged, the booking was accepted, and we paid the required 50 per cent deposit. Then, just under a month later, an email arrived from the owners that transformed our ordinary family holiday booking into something else entirely.

“We hesitated for some time whether to present or not the following to you, as it concerns a very sensitive and painful matter,” it began.

“We are always curious about who our guests are. In your case, our curiosity was piqued by your email address, from which we gather that you are a rabbi, and we quickly found some more information on the internet.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Antizionism

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper