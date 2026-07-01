Winnie-the-Jew? The 100-year-old bear’s secret Jewish history

Winnie-the-Pooh is celebrating his 100th birthday this year, and despite his very English antecedence – bought in Harrods, raised in rural Sussex – he also acquired a secret Jewish history as his fame spread. It may have been author AA Milne who renamed him, but it was a Jewish creative who brought Pooh to international attention, making him the world’s favourite bear before Paddington was even born, and another, an animator, who added a mezuzah to his doorpost.

American graphic artist and producer Stephen Slesinger was first to see the merchandising potential of the honey-fresser, on reading Milne’s account of the bear’s adventures. In 1930, he acquired the rights to create a new version of the toy bear the author’s son Christopher Robin used to bump down the stairs, and got permission to bring out records, puzzles and board games bearing his image. Within a year, Pooh merchandise was said to have grown into a $50 million business.

Pooh Corner is Ashdown Forest, where Christopher Robin bought his sweets, now a tea room, souvenir shop and museum

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Slesinger first gave Pooh his red shirt, 30 years before Walt Disney immortalised it with the bear and his beloved crew on the silver screen. And another Jew, Saul Blinkoff, added a mezuzah to Pooh’s doorpost in a 2004 animation, admitting in interviews that for him the bear had transmogrified into Winnie-the-Jew. The Jewish songwriting brothers employed by Disney, Richard and Robert Sherman, wrote music and lyrics for the celluloid stories. A Winnie sequel, Return to the Hundred Acre Wood by David Benedictus, was published in 2009.

Pooh’s posse exhibit even more Jewish tendencies than the nosh-loving bear himself. They kvetch (Eeyore), question (Owl) and kvell (Tigger and Piglet), so it’s no surprise that a Yiddish version, Vini-der-Pu has been a best-seller on foreign language bookshelves since Leonard Wolf translated it in 2000. Eeyore becomes Iya and Owl is Uvi, exclaiming “Oy gevalt” over his krakh (honey) in the Hundert-akordliker Vald.