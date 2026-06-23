Become a Member
Dominic Green

By

Dominic Green

Opinion

Why the ‘Carlsonese’-speaking JD Vance is trashing Israel to defend the Iran deal

The Vice President set up more straw men than an Idaho potato field and it worked: instead of scrutinising the dismal agreement, supporters of the Jewish state were left rebutting his scapegoating of America’s closest ally

June 23, 2026 12:56
JD Vance-GettyImages-2282227564
US Vice President JD Vance at the US-Iran talks in Buergenstock, Switzerland on June 22, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read

All political careers end in failure. All American administrations since Jimmy Carter’s presidency have failed to solve America’s problem with Iran, which is really the Iranian regime’s problem with America, the West in general and Israel in particular.

Vice president JD Vance is the latest American leader to dig his reputational grave in the sand. Partly out of duty to a president who fears being seen as a loser and passed Vance the shovel. But also because of Vance’s own folly.

The second Trump administration tried to cut the Gordian knot by demolishing the IRGC and Iran’s military capacity. Instead, Trump’s team has entangled itself with the Iranian regime like the Obama administration before it.

The 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that Trump signed in the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles on June 17 grants a lifeline of legitimacy and cash to an enemy that is boxed in and beaten up.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

JD Vance

Donald Trump

Iran

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper