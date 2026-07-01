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Letters to the Editor, June 26 2026

July 1, 2026 10:00
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People hold placards and wave Palestinian flags as they take part in demonstration in support to Palestinian people at University College London in 2024. The university's provost has a letter in this week's JC about the college's fight against antisemitism (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images)
4 min read

Priority setting

The UK Jewish Community is adept at fundraising but the requests and demands for money over the last few weeks have been heavy and quite simply overwhelming. The Campaign Against Antisemitism recently raised £500,000 and the Board of Deputies £200,000, the latter at the same time as a United Synagogue/CST joint fundraising appeal, all ostensibly for the same cause, fighting antisemitism and protecting the Jewish community.

This is in addition to the large number of smaller fundraisings, many of which are welfare related.
There is such a thing as co-ordination and prioritisation which is how the best businesses are run. Surely, it makes sense to prioritise the needs of the community. This can only happen with more dialogue and communication between the various charities as well as preventing overlap in activity and creating more efficiency. It could well result in more money being raised.

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