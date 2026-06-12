Become a Member
Ben Conway

By

Ben Conway

Opinion

From Mussolini to Iran: the politics of the World Cup

The war in the Middle East has given the tournament a tense backdrop – but football’s biggest stage has never been insulated from global events

June 12, 2026 10:39
GettyImages-2279691058.jpg
Iran's captain and defender Ehsan Haji Safi and teammates walk on the tarmac on arrival at the Tijuana International Airport on June 7 (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read

While the World Cup is first and foremost a sporting affair, international politics sometimes spill over when the planet’s leading powers assemble in one place to compete in front of billions of spectators.

In 1938, fascist Italian leader Benito Mussolini told the Italian players to “win or die” ahead of their quarter-final tie with France – which they did, before eventually triumphing in the final too.

In 1974, East and West Germany met in the group stages for the only football match ever between the two sides of the divided nation. The former ran out 1-0 victors, while the latter won the whole tournament.

And in 1986, Argentina and England met in the quarter-finals, four years after Argentina’s invasion of the Falkland Islands. A reportedly “cagey” and “bad-tempered” affair was largely overshadowed by Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” goal.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

World Cup 2026

World Cup

Football

Sport

Iran

Israel Iran War

Iran protests 2026

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper