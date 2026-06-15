Become a Member
UK

UCL axes antisemitism officer post sparking fear of worsening ‘hostile environment’ for Jewish students

Axed role’s remit to be absorbed into EDI department run by trustee of charity with alleged links to Hamas

June 15, 2026 11:13
GettyImages-2150698360.jpg
Pro-Palestinian protest camp at University College London (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

6 min read

University College London (UCL) is axing the post of antisemitism officer – a move critics claim will make the campus “a more hostile environment for Jews,” the JC can reveal.

Jewish student concerns about antisemitism may now involve other staff in the university’s “equality, inclusion and care” department, where the director is a trustee of a charity with alleged links to Hamas.

Formal complaints will be managed by a separate team.

UCL student and leading influencer Dov Forman warned he has “no doubt” Jews at the university will be worse off due to the decision.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Universities

london

Antisemitism on campus

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper