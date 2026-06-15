UCL axes antisemitism officer post sparking fear of worsening ‘hostile environment’ for Jewish students

Anthony Orkin was appointed to the role of “antisemitism programme manager” in 2022, in what was the first position of its kind at a British university.

The post involved supporting Jewish students experiencing antisemitism, navigating the complaints process and delivering training across the university,

Last week, the leading university announced that the role would be discontinued.

Jewish staff and students have condemned UCL for its decision to scrap the post, which they say will make campus – which has come under repeated scrutiny for alleged antisemitism – less safe for Jews.

Last year, some Jewish students were physically prevented from attending a campus talk by an Israeli speaker on Jewish history after a masked group of pro-Palestinian activists stormed the building.

In a separate incident, around 70 masked protesters gathered on campus, chanting: “No more hiding, no more fear, Zionists not welcome here.”

Jewish students have also told the JC that they reported fellow students for making statements that appeared to justify Hamas's actions.

Orkin's tenure is expected to conclude next month, just short of four years in post.

In an email to stakeholders, university provost Dr Michael Spence acknowledged “antisemitism is a real issue at UCL”, adding “there is a need for far greater education and awareness”.

Dr Michael Spence, UCL president and provost, reaffirmed the university's commitment to diversity and inclusion (Photo: UCL)

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He added: “A range of training and other activity has now been delivered” and, given the “shifting context” since the role was created, “it is really clear that this work needs a renewed approach”.

The provost said the university would establish a new group on antisemitism reporting directly to him, and that the university's Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) team would be “strengthened through the creation of a new Religion and Belief Manager role”, with tackling antisemitism forming part of that remit.

Orkin's role sat within the EDI department, overseen by charity worker and EDI specialist, Addeel Khan.

Khan has attracted controversy over his work with Save One Life UK, which was investigated last year by the Charity Commission after it was alleged to have worked with a Hamas-run government ministry in Gaza to distribute cash.

Addeel Khan joined UCL as Director of Equity, Inclusion and Culture in September. He remains in post at Save One Life UK, according to the charity's website.

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The decision to scrap Orkin's role and expand Khan's reach comes despite UCL facing repeated criticism over antisemitic incidents on campus.

Jewish students told the JC that demand for the support provided by Orkin is higher than ever.

Dov Forman, the author and social media creator who is also a final-year History and Religious Studies student at UCL, saw first-hand how important Orkin's role was.

Forman said: “So many of my friends didn't speak to anyone except Anthony about the antisemitism they faced, because they knew that anywhere else and with anyone else at the university, they'd be met with scepticism, bureaucracy and resistance. He was the trusted expert they had confidence in and could turn to.

“The demand for his expertise has, unfortunately, been overwhelming and sadly for good reason. UCL talks a good game on antisemitism, but when it comes to action, it has too often been lacklustre.

"Anthony is one of the few things they were genuinely getting right. I have no doubt that Jewish students will be worse off at UCL and will feel his departure immediately.”

Another Jewish student, Evelyn, who asked the JC not to publish her surname, said she had spoken to Orkin about antisemitism at UCL most weeks, such was the volume of antisemitic cases she was faced with.

She said: “A lot of times, he was the only staff member Jewish students felt they could go to. It is such a hostile environment everywhere else.

“Any time anyone experiences antisemitism, UCL always says ‘report, report, report’ and be in touch with Anthony. We get this autoreply from the university. He is the only human you can speak to about any of it.

“When people experience something, they will speak with him for support and guidance about how to handle it.”

Evelyn described the decision to scrap the role as “completely ridiculous given the climate on campus has been more people dealing with antisemitism, not less”.

She added: “It is the latest in a series of things at UCL that make it a more hostile environment for Jews who have been speaking about antisemitism and antizionism.

"You can’t catch a break at UCL. Sure, if you put your head in the sand, you get away with it [being Jewish], but you won’t if you pay attention to what is happening.

“Antisemitism at UCL has become so normalised and part of our normal life that we expect any protection against antisemitism to be taken away.

“UCL seems to continue to reinforce that it welcomes antisemitism more than its Jewish students. This is yet another action that proves this.”

Referring to the new approach to antisemitism overseen by Khan, and questions surrounding the charity of which he remains a trustee, Evelyn added: “You just cannot make this stuff up.”

Dr Brad Blitz, a UCL professor and president of the Intra-Communal Professorial Group Network for Jewish Academics (ICPG), also criticised UCL's decision.

He said: “With antisemitism at the highest level recorded in 80 years, and only two weeks after the Provost offered a mea culpa for failing Jewish students, it makes no sense to get rid of Anthony, who is the only qualified Jewish person to lead antisemitism education, especially before a review is conducted."

Blitz claimed that UCL had been “derelict in its duty of care” to students and staff over issues of antisemitism and extremism.

He said: “The provost himself made an apology and said students had been failed. He even acknowledges there is so much work to do.”

A spokesperson for the Jewish Leadership Council said: “UCL has seen an serious and sustained rise in antisemitism since October 2023. In that context, it is extremely concerning that the university has taken the decision to terminate the position of its dedicated antisemitism coordinator.

“The removal of this vital position is even more grievous because Jewish students and staff will now have to report concerns of antisemitism to a diversity department headed by an individual involved in a charity with alleged links to Hamas.

“UCL’s move sends a troubling message to the wider Jewish community and will undoubtedly leave its own Jewish community feeling yet more exposed and vulnerable in an already hostile environment.”

Orkin and Khan declined to comment on the story when approached by the JC.

Save One Life UK has previously defended its operations, saying: “We stand robustly behind our cash aid programme in Gaza to support the innocent civilians of Gaza suffering from the genocidal onslaught of Israel.

“Cash aid is provided to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza by a number of organisations, including the UN and the IFRC."

The charity has claimed allegations about its activities are “malicious and false” and have been made “without any substance, designed to cause serious damage to the reputation of our organisation and hinder our humanitarian work in Gaza.”

A UCL spokesperson said: “We are strengthening our commitment to tackling antisemitism across the university by embedding this work more deeply across all areas of institutional activity.

“This builds on the programme of work delivered through our 2021 antisemitism action plan, including the fixed-term Antisemitism Programme Manager role, which has now concluded.

"As the context of antisemitism in the UK has evolved, we are moving to a broader, more integrated approach – including establishing a new senior expert group and expanding support for Jewish students and staff.

“This represents a step change in our strategy: moving from addressing issues in isolation to embedding expertise, accountability and community engagement across the institution.

"Our commitment remains clear: we will continue to strengthen and expand this work so that Jewish members of our community feel safe, supported and able to thrive at UCL.”